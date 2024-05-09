Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 213.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Shrem InvIT consolidated net profit rises 213.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.65% to Rs 512.13 crore

Net profit of Shrem InvIT rose 213.15% to Rs 268.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.65% to Rs 512.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 398.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 115.74% to Rs 1044.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 484.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 1952.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1384.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales512.13398.09 29 1952.841384.33 41 OPM %73.5933.20 -74.8253.25 - PBDT261.4958.97 343 980.25509.97 92 PBT247.1544.74 452 922.41452.26 104 NP268.7185.81 213 1044.16484.00 116

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Outcome of board meeting of IRB Infrastructure Developers

Shrem Infra Invest Pvt standalone net profit declines 73.29% in the December 2023 quarter

Dilip Buildcon edges higher after CRISIL revises outlook to 'positive' from 'negative'

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Bharat Highways InvIT rises on debut

Stock Alert: L&amp;T, Hero MotoCorp, RIL, HDFC Life

Indices poised for a slide at opening bell

Neucleus Software appoints Surya Prakash Kanodia as CFO

CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 47.00% in the March 2024 quarter

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 15.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story