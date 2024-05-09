Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 47.00% in the March 2024 quarter

CL Educate consolidated net profit declines 47.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 73.07 crore

Net profit of CL Educate declined 47.00% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 73.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 32.99% to Rs 15.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 318.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 291.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales73.0767.50 8 318.55291.31 9 OPM %4.276.03 -7.198.68 - PBDT6.814.85 40 34.3030.08 14 PBT3.251.28 154 20.4718.91 8 NP1.152.17 -47 15.0922.52 -33

First Published: May 09 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

