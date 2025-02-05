Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 56.35% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales169.66172.65 -2 OPM %9.3910.06 -PBDT16.8931.41 -46 PBT13.0227.97 -53 NP9.1020.85 -56

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

