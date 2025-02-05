Shreyans Industries standalone net profit declines 56.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore

Net profit of Shreyans Industries declined 56.35% to Rs 9.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 20.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.73% to Rs 169.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 172.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.169.66172.659.3910.0616.8931.4113.0227.979.1020.85

