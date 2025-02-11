Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 7.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 107.23 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 7.47% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 107.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.107.23124.190.83-1.770.95-2.160.15-2.946.817.36

