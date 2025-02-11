Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shri Bajrang Alliance consolidated net profit declines 7.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 107.23 crore

Net profit of Shri Bajrang Alliance declined 7.47% to Rs 6.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 107.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 124.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales107.23124.19 -14 OPM %0.83-1.77 -PBDT0.95-2.16 LP PBT0.15-2.94 LP NP6.817.36 -7

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

