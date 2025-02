Kuantum Papers standalone net profit declines 50.25% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.62% to Rs 268.65 crore

Net profit of Kuantum Papers declined 50.25% to Rs 20.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 42.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.62% to Rs 268.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 300.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.268.65300.5718.7526.4141.9668.8328.1556.4820.9742.15

