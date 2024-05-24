Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 62.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Sales rise 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 62.38% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.63% to Rs 27.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 111.95% to Rs 50.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.03% to Rs 101.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales27.1924.14 13 101.1498.17 3 OPM %0.993.19 -6.8411.15 - PBDT3.983.75 6 17.9216.99 5 PBT2.562.29 12 12.5911.22 12 NP2.697.15 -62 50.5523.85 112

First Published: May 24 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

