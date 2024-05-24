Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 69.64% to Rs 25.26 crore

Net Loss of Inter State Oil Carrier reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 69.64% to Rs 25.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.45% to Rs 84.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 53.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

25.2614.8984.7453.826.182.898.198.251.180.145.723.040.18-0.841.65-0.73-0.22-0.200.86-0.43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News