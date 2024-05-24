Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AMD Industries standalone net profit declines 98.88% in the March 2024 quarter

AMD Industries standalone net profit declines 98.88% in the March 2024 quarter

May 24 2024
Sales decline 34.18% to Rs 74.92 crore

Net profit of AMD Industries declined 98.88% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 34.18% to Rs 74.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 113.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 19.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.65% to Rs 277.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 350.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales74.92113.83 -34 277.74350.00 -21 OPM %9.8016.02 -7.7813.87 - PBDT4.3614.58 -70 11.8839.83 -70 PBT0.2910.88 -97 -1.9926.31 PL NP0.098.01 -99 -1.6719.21 PL

May 24 2024

