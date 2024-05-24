Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Abhijit Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 138.46% to Rs 0.31 crore

Net Loss of Abhijit Trading Company reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 138.46% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 66.67% to Rs 0.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.310.13 138 0.800.48 67 OPM %-74.19-30.77 -3.7541.67 - PBDT-0.22-0.03 -633 0.040.21 -81 PBT-0.22-0.03 -633 0.040.21 -81 NP-0.23-0.09 -156 0.030.15 -80

