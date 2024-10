Shri Dinesh Mills consolidated net profit declines 63.02% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.23% to Rs 23.01 crore

Net profit of Shri Dinesh Mills declined 63.02% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.23% to Rs 23.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.23.0125.352.358.214.094.202.642.882.607.03

