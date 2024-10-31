Biocon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.00 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.49% to Rs 3545.00 crore

Net loss of Biocon reported to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 125.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.49% to Rs 3545.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3392.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.3545.003392.6019.3321.15492.30627.6072.40238.30-16.00125.60

