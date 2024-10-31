Rossell India standalone net profit rises 44.25% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 78.31 crore

Net profit of Rossell India rose 44.25% to Rs 28.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 78.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 57.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.78.3157.6241.5739.9333.7022.8132.4221.5128.2019.55

