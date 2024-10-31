Automotive Axles standalone net profit declines 20.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 494.68 croreNet profit of Automotive Axles declined 20.23% to Rs 35.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 494.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 584.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales494.68584.41 -15 OPM %10.3311.30 -PBDT56.3569.30 -19 PBT48.4660.35 -20 NP35.9745.09 -20
