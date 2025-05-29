Shri Jagdamba Polymers standalone net profit rises 105.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.65% to Rs 119.50 crore

Net profit of Shri Jagdamba Polymers rose 105.10% to Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.65% to Rs 119.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 109.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.05% to Rs 48.10 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 32.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 33.03% to Rs 481.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

