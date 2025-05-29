Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Mercantile Ventures reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.09 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:59 PM IST
Sales rise 25.15% to Rs 19.26 crore

Net profit of Mercantile Ventures reported to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 25.15% to Rs 19.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 17.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 4.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.54% to Rs 72.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 60.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.2615.39 25 72.1960.39 20 OPM %0.21-17.93 -1.810.13 - PBDT1.98-0.72 LP 13.984.45 214 PBT1.73-0.93 LP 13.043.46 277 NP9.09-1.34 LP 17.32-4.26 LP

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

