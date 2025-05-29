Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 135.20 crore

Net Loss of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 135.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.61 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.69% to Rs 480.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 445.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

135.20131.54480.02445.75-16.832.74-5.730.86-3.127.06-6.1327.12-5.245.76-12.8723.47-2.90-1.80-10.6114.03

