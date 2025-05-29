Alpa Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.12 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 69.08% to Rs 39.92 crore

Net loss of Alpa Laboratories reported to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 69.08% to Rs 39.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 23.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.21% to Rs 19.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.41% to Rs 112.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 108.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

39.9223.61112.45108.740.4814.874.227.462.667.1827.8722.642.086.6525.6720.68-2.123.5519.5016.78

