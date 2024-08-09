Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shricon Industries standalone net profit rises 1800.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore

Net profit of Shricon Industries rose 1800.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 13.64% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.190.22 -14 OPM %-42.11-18.18 -PBDT0.190.02 850 PBT0.190.01 1800 NP0.190.01 1800

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

