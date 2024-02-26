Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.37%, gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Shriram Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 2479, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 106.09% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.63% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The stock is quoting at Rs 2479, up 1.37% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 22096.3. The Sensex is at 72763.45, down 0.52%. Shriram Finance Ltd has risen around 2.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Shriram Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20677.1, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2476.8, up 1.19% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 14.03 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

