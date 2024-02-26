Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is quoting at Rs 659.65, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 45.2% in last one year as compared to a 27.04% spurt in NIFTY and a 62.82% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock has risen around 10.44% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20621.35, up 0.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.87 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 75.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

