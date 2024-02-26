Narayana Hrudayalaya rises after WBHIDCO allots land in Kolkata for healthcare facility

Narayana Hrudayalaya added 1.67% to Rs 1405.30 after the company informed about the allotment of 7.26 Acres of land in CBD Area, New Town, Kolkata on a freehold basis for setting up a healthcare facility.

The said land parcel has been granted to the company by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company stated that it has remitted the entire sum for the same in favour of WBHIDCO and the execution and registration of sale deed is proposed to be completed in due course.

Narayana Hrudayalaya is one of the leading healthcare service providers in India, operating a chain of multispecialty, tertiary, and primary healthcare facilities. The company has a network of 19 hospitals and 3 heart centers across India along with overseas presence at Cayman Islands, with over 5,820 operational beds and a capacity of over 6,090 beds.

The company reported 22.27% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 188.02 crore on 6.69% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,203.64 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News