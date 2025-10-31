Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

The domestic equity benchmarks ended with significant losses today, declining for second day in a row as investors booked profits amid a cautious global outlook and renewed concerns over the US Federal Reserves policy trajectory.

The Nifty settled above the 25,750 mark. PSU bank and oil & gas shares advanced while all other indices ended in red on the NSE.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 465.75 points or 0.55% to 83,938.71. The Nifty 50 index fell 155.75 points or 0.60% to 25,722.10. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 1.24% while the Nifty fell 1.27%.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.55% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.40%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,786 shares rose and 2,368 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.70% to 12.15. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU bank index added 1.56% to 8,184.35. The index shed 0.38% in the past trading session. Union Bank of India (up 4.08%), Canara Bank (up 2.9%), UCO Bank (up 2.31%), Punjab National Bank (up 2.17%), Bank of Baroda (up 1.85%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.04%), Bank of India (up 0.82%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 0.51%), Central Bank of India (up 0.51%) and Indian Bank (up 0.42%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight: Bharat Electronics (BEL) rallied 3.98% after its consolidated net profit jumped 17.87% to Rs 1,287.77 crore on 25.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,792.09 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Strides Pharma Science surged 9.22% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 81.98% to Rs 131.52 crore on 4.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1220.83 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024. Cipla declined 2.51% after the company announced that its MD and Global CEO, Umang Vohra, will not seek reappointment. The company stated that Achin Gupta, its current Global COO, will take over as CEO for a five-year term starting 1 April 2026. The appointment will be proposed to the shareholders for their approval. Achin has been appointed as MD & GCEO Designate from 1 January 2026.

Further, the company also announced its Q2 results on Thursday. On a consolidated basis, the drug major reported a 3.7% increase in net profit to Rs 1,353.37 crore on a 7.6% rise in total revenue from operations to Rs 7,589.44 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Dabur India fell 2.68%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 6.48% to Rs 452.55 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 425 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations was at Rs 3,191.32 crore in the second quarter of FY26, up 5.37% year on year. ASK Automotive fell 3.54%. The company reported an 18.60% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 79.80 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 67.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations increased 8.19% YoY to Rs 1,053.70 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

ITC rose 0.29%. The company reported a 4.17% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,186.55 crore despite 1.3% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 21,255.86 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Swiggy fell 1.99% after the companys consolidated net loss widens to Rs 1,092 crore in Q2 FY26 from net loss of Rs 623 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 54.4% YoY to Rs 5,561 crore in Q2 FY26. Meanwhile, the companys board is scheduled to meet on 7 November 2025 to consider and approve the raising of funds up to Rs 10,000 crore through public or private offerings, including one or more qualified institutional placements (QIPs) or other permitted modes

Bandhan Bank slumps 8.22% after reporting a sharp decline in profitability for the September 2025 quarter, weighed down by higher provisions. The banks net profit plunged 88.1% year-on-year to Rs 112 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 937 crore in Q2 FY25, primarily due to a steep rise in provisions. Net total income declined 11.5% YoY to Rs 3,135 crore from Rs 3,543 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Gravita India shed 0.48%. The companys consolidated net profit jumped 33.31% to Rs 95.99 crore on 11.65% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,035.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

United Spirits rallied 2.55% after the companys standalone net profit increased 47.5% to Rs 494.22 crore in Q2 FY25, compared with Rs 335 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding net excise duty) jumped 11.5% to Rs 3,170 crore in Q2 September 2025. Global Markets: European market traded lower on Friday as investors reacted to a swathe of earnings this week and the European Central Banks decision to hold rates steady. The euro zone economy grew a better-than-expected 0.2% in the third quarter. The European Central Bank, meanwhile, held its key deposit facility rate at 2% for the third consecutive time, having last cut rates in June.

Asian shares ended mixed despite easing tensions between Washington and Beijing after the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their high-stakes discussions in South Korea on Thursday, both leaders reached a partial trade agreement, averting a potential escalation in their dispute over rare earth exportsan issue that had threatened to reignite a full-blown trade war between the worlds two largest economies. Meanwhile, China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October, an official survey showed on Friday, keeping alive calls for further stimulus to boost domestic demand, with efforts to ship goods abroad merely exporting price wars.

The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.0 in October from 49.8 in September, a six-month low, the National Bureau of Statistics' survey showed on Friday. It remained below the 50-mark separating growth from contraction. On Wall Street, however, major U.S. indexes slipped as investors digested mixed Big Tech earnings and the outcome of the TrumpXi talks. The S&P 500 fell 0.99% to 6,822.34, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.57% to 23,581.14, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.23% to 47,522.12. As part of the agreement, the U.S. reduced tariffs on Chinese fentanyl-related imports to 10%, bringing overall tariffs on Chinese goods down to 47% from 57%. In return, Beijing pledged to curb fentanyl flows into the U.S. and increase purchases of American soybeans and other agricultural products. China also postponed new restrictions on rare earth exports by a year.