Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Bharat Electronics (BEL), HDFC Bank and Shriram Finance were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,907.10, a premium of 185 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,722.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 155.75 points or 0.60% to 25,722.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.70% to 12.15.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), HDFC Bank and Shriram Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

