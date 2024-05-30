Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 592.55 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 1.09% to Rs 264.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 2181.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News