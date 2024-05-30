Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.09% to Rs 264.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 2181.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales592.55480.49 23 2181.631984.53 10 OPM %14.1918.22 -18.2620.32 - PBDT107.6085.85 25 448.60425.79 5 PBT89.3767.81 32 380.91361.78 5 NP54.8749.21 12 264.20267.10 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 30.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India standalone net profit rises 2.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Life Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 4.48% in the March 2024 quarter

Chandni Machines standalone net profit declines 82.05% in the March 2024 quarter

HSBC Investdirect Financial Services India standalone net profit rises 53.36% in the December 2023 quarter

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 176.88% in the March 2024 quarter

Rajdarshan Industries consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the March 2024 quarter

Indsil Hydro Power &amp; Manganese reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story