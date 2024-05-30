Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit rises 11.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) rose 11.50% to Rs 54.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.32% to Rs 592.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 480.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.09% to Rs 264.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 267.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.93% to Rs 2181.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1984.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

592.55480.492181.631984.5314.1918.2218.2620.32107.6085.85448.60425.7989.3767.81380.91361.7854.8749.21264.20267.10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News