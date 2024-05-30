Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.05% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

0.390.361.471.4953.8575.0055.7874.500.210.270.821.110.160.260.741.070.160.260.550.86

