Swati Projects consolidated net profit declines 38.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Sales rise 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore

Net profit of Swati Projects declined 38.46% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.33% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.05% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 1.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.390.36 8 1.471.49 -1 OPM %53.8575.00 -55.7874.50 - PBDT0.210.27 -22 0.821.11 -26 PBT0.160.26 -38 0.741.07 -31 NP0.160.26 -38 0.550.86 -36

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

