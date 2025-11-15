Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit rises 118.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.81% to Rs 135.63 crore

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries rose 118.22% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 117.81% to Rs 135.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 62.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.135.6362.275.686.687.803.817.593.615.872.69

