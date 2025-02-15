Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 43.99% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 66.45% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.99% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.5818.89 -44 OPM %37.1550.50 -PBDT4.7910.03 -52 PBT4.099.52 -57 NP3.169.42 -66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Priya reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Capital Trust standalone net profit declines 89.09% in the December 2024 quarter

Gujarat Natural Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Synthiko Foils reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story