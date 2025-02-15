Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.99% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 66.45% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.99% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.10.5818.8937.1550.504.7910.034.099.523.169.42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News