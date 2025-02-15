Shukra Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 66.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.99% to Rs 10.58 croreNet profit of Shukra Pharmaceuticals declined 66.45% to Rs 3.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 43.99% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales10.5818.89 -44 OPM %37.1550.50 -PBDT4.7910.03 -52 PBT4.099.52 -57 NP3.169.42 -66
