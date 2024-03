Shyam Metalics & Energy announced that Natural Resources Energy (NREPL) an Associate Joint Venture Company of one of the company's promoter Company i.e. Dorite Tracon, which holds 49% economic interest, has been awarded the Letter of Intent for Composite Licence by the Industry, Energy, Labour and Mining Department, Government of Maharashtra, for Surjagad 1 Iron Ore Block for an area of 1526 Hectare in the State of Maharashtra.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel