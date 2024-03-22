Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,155, a premium of 58.25 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,096.75 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 84.80 points or 0.39% to 22,096.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 2.33% to 12.22.

HDFC Bank, Infosys and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 4:24 PM IST

