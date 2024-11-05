Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Shyam Metalics commissions new blast furnace and sinter plant at Jamuria unit

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 8:04 PM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy has officially commissioned a new blast furnace and launched a sinter plant at its Jamuria facility. With an investment of Rs. 600 crore, this significant new development aims to expand production capabilities to meet the growing demand for high-quality steel products across various industries.

The newly commissioned blast furnace has a capacity of 0.77 million tonnes per annum (MTPA), substantially increasing the plant's production capability. This blast furnace, with a volume of 550 cubic meters, is equipped with three top-fired stoves, modern coal dust injection technology, and a dry gas cleaning plant to optimize the steelmaking process. This enhancement is anticipated to boost steel production by 0.77 MTPA and improve margins by approximately Rs. 700/MTPA.

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

