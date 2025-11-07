Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit rises 21.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.65% to Rs 4457.02 crore

Net profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy rose 21.47% to Rs 261.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 215.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.65% to Rs 4457.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3634.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4457.023634.0212.1011.25558.27450.77347.09306.80261.76215.50

