Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 75.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 213.44 crore

Net profit of Kiri Industries declined 75.53% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 213.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 173.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.213.44173.00-6.41-2.66-73.57-19.78-85.22-30.8619.6580.30

