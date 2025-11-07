Nava consolidated net profit declines 48.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 963.73 crore

Net profit of Nava declined 48.43% to Rs 129.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 963.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 900.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.963.73900.4832.7145.94338.46449.62244.19361.26129.49251.08

