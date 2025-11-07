Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 66058.00 crore

Net profit of Hindalco Industries rose 21.28% to Rs 4741.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 66058.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58203.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.66058.0058203.0013.5713.548877.008089.006722.006157.004741.003909.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News