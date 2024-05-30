Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shyama Infosys standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Shyama Infosys standalone net profit declines 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net profit of Shyama Infosys declined 11.11% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.04 50 0.210.15 40 OPM %16.67-1950.00 --23.81-560.00 - PBDT0.100.12 -17 0.130.14 -7 PBT0.100.12 -17 0.130.14 -7 NP0.080.09 -11 0.110.10 10

