Sibar Auto Parts reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales decline 21.92% to Rs 4.88 crore

Net loss of Sibar Auto Parts reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.92% to Rs 4.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.39% to Rs 19.88 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales4.886.25 -22 19.8825.95 -23 OPM %-4.92-7.84 --5.480.69 - PBDT-0.350.19 PL -0.820.58 PL PBT-0.490.05 PL -1.380.02 PL NP-0.470.09 PL -1.390.06 PL

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

