Websol Energy System reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 22509.09% to Rs 24.87 crore

Net Loss of Websol Energy System reported to Rs 58.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22509.09% to Rs 24.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 120.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 23.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.17% to Rs 25.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.870.11 22509 25.8617.22 50 OPM %-12.71-1327.27 --29.16-74.68 - PBDT-6.99-1.19 -487 -11.32-13.67 17 PBT-31.44-4.98 -531 -47.34-29.02 -63 NP-58.57-5.36 -993 -120.96-23.67 -411

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

