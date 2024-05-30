Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Univa Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Univa Foods reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 85.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.20 -100 0.030.20 -85 OPM %015.00 --2500.00-140.00 - PBDT-0.010.03 PL -0.71-0.28 -154 PBT-0.010.03 PL -0.71-0.28 -154 NP-0.010.03 PL -0.71-0.28 -154

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

GE T&amp;D India hits the roof on bagging Rs 370-cr order from Power Grid

Power Grid announces cessation of director

Board of Power Grid Corporation of India recommends final dividend

Transformers and Rectifiers hits the roof on Rs 232-cr order win

Power Grid board OKs raising funds upto Rs 12,000 cr

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Websol Energy System reports standalone net loss of Rs 58.57 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sikozy Realtors reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aarvee Denims &amp; Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story