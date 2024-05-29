Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Siddha Ventures consolidated net profit declines 96.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Siddha Ventures consolidated net profit declines 96.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Siddha Ventures declined 96.75% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 96.29% to Rs 0.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.36% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

