India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 49.54% to Rs 926.14 croreNet profit of India Glycols rose 4.69% to Rs 42.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.54% to Rs 926.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 619.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 38.30% to Rs 172.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 3293.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2650.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
