India Glycols consolidated net profit rises 4.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 49.54% to Rs 926.14 crore

Net profit of India Glycols rose 4.69% to Rs 42.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 49.54% to Rs 926.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 619.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.30% to Rs 172.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 125.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.26% to Rs 3293.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2650.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales926.14619.34 50 3293.972650.86 24 OPM %11.2915.50 -12.2211.15 - PBDT81.6475.36 8 324.08230.83 40 PBT55.6045.64 22 223.31136.87 63 NP42.2140.32 5 172.99125.08 38

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

