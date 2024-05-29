Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Windsor Machines reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 13.47% to Rs 109.38 crore

Net loss of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 7.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.47% to Rs 109.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 126.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 4.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.22% to Rs 353.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 377.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales109.38126.40 -13 353.97377.45 -6 OPM %3.5511.92 -6.307.68 - PBDT-2.8515.53 PL 10.0224.92 -60 PBT-6.9012.12 PL -5.6211.01 PL NP-7.479.28 PL -7.704.66 PL

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

