Siemens announces change in senior management

With effect from 01 January 2026
Siemens announced change in senior management as under:
1. Dr. Shilpa Kabra Maheshwari will cease to be the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025, as she has decided to leave the Company to pursue opportunities outside of Siemens.
2. Sabine Schneider is appointed as the Head - People & Organisation of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.
3. Rajiv Suri will cease to be the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective close of business hours of 31 December 2025 as he is superannuating from the Company.
4. Sweta Praharaj is appointed as the Head - Environmental Health and Safety of the Company, effective 1 January 2026.
5. Categorisation of Head - Strategy & Sustainability as Senior Management, effective 1 January 2026. The current Head of Strategy & Sustainability of the Company is Dr. Anantharaman Subramaniyan.
