Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 3:31 PM IST
Natco Pharma has appointed Amit Parekh as Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounts of the Company with effect from 2nd December 2025 and as part of the Company's structured succession planning; subject to necessary approvals; Amit Parekh will succeed S.V.V.N. Appa Rao, Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the Board meeting to be held in the month of February 2026.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

