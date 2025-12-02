Natco Pharma announces change in senior management

Natco Pharma has appointed Amit Parekh as Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounts of the Company with effect from 2nd December 2025 and as part of the Company's structured succession planning; subject to necessary approvals; Amit Parekh will succeed S.V.V.N. Appa Rao, Chief Financial Officer of the Company at the Board meeting to be held in the month of February 2026.

