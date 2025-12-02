Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

Vaibhav Global allots 64,933 equity shares under ESOP

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:04 PM IST
Vaibhav Global has allotted 64,933 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each on 2 December 2025 to "Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust" under various share based employee benefit schemes of the Company.

Consequent to the said allotment, the paid up equity share capital of the Company has increased to Rs. 33,40,65,780 consisting of 16,70,32,890 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

