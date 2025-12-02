Asian equities end mixed

Asian indices ended mixed, despite growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, while Japanese stocks struggled amid signals the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,897.71 as investors awaited readouts from the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference and the December Politburo meeting. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.24 percent to 26,095.95, paring a gain of as much as 0.9 percent.
Japanese markets finished marginally higher after the auction of 10-year Japanese bonds saw strong demand, and a measure of consumer confidence reached its highest level in 19 months. Meanwhile, the Kospi average surged 1.90 percent to 3,994.93. Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1.
Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher copper and iron ore prices boosted mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.17 percent to 8,579.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,877.50. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closed up 0.40 percent at 13,502.77, recouping losses from the previous session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app