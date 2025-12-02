Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Asian equities end mixed

Asian equities end mixed

Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Asian indices ended mixed, despite growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, while Japanese stocks struggled amid signals the Bank of Japan may raise interest rates. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.42 percent to 3,897.71 as investors awaited readouts from the annual agenda-setting Central Economic Work Conference and the December Politburo meeting. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index edged up by 0.24 percent to 26,095.95, paring a gain of as much as 0.9 percent.

Japanese markets finished marginally higher after the auction of 10-year Japanese bonds saw strong demand, and a measure of consumer confidence reached its highest level in 19 months. Meanwhile, the Kospi average surged 1.90 percent to 3,994.93. Shares of South Korean auto companies rose Tuesday after U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick confirmed that lower U.S. auto tariffs of 15% on South Korea would retrospectively come into effect, starting Nov. 1.

Australian markets eked out modest gains as higher copper and iron ore prices boosted mining stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.17 percent to 8,579.70 while the broader All Ordinaries index settled 0.13 percent higher at 8,877.50. Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index closed up 0.40 percent at 13,502.77, recouping losses from the previous session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

