Siemens consolidated net profit rises 45.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.41% to Rs 6373.60 crore

Net profit of Siemens rose 45.41% to Rs 830.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 571.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.41% to Rs 6373.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5721.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 38.54% to Rs 2716.60 crore in the year ended September 2024 as against Rs 1960.90 crore during the previous year ended September 2023. Sales rose 14.02% to Rs 21982.70 crore in the year ended September 2024 as against Rs 19279.20 crore during the previous year ended September 2023.

