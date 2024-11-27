Evexia Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.73 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 162.63% to Rs 27.97 crore

Net profit of Evexia Lifecare reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 162.63% to Rs 27.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.27.9710.653.90-12.771.09-1.570.98-1.670.73-1.67

