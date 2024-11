Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 34.90% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.43% to Rs 205.44 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 34.90% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 30.43% to Rs 205.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 295.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.205.44295.303.703.758.1711.806.9210.645.137.88

