Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.33% to Rs 518.73 crore

Net profit of Krazybee Services Pvt declined 16.36% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.33% to Rs 518.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.518.73299.2823.7428.7630.2334.0527.9633.2120.7524.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News