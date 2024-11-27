Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Krazybee Services Pvt standalone net profit declines 16.36% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 73.33% to Rs 518.73 crore

Net profit of Krazybee Services Pvt declined 16.36% to Rs 20.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 73.33% to Rs 518.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 299.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales518.73299.28 73 OPM %23.7428.76 -PBDT30.2334.05 -11 PBT27.9633.21 -16 NP20.7524.81 -16

