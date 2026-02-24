Siemens Energy India Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2879.2, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 5.27% in last one year as compared to a 12.62% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.2% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock has risen around 31.83% in last one month.